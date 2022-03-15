Gasparillo cop robbed of gun, boots, handcuffs at home

File photo

A 53-year-old police sergeant was robbed of his pistol, ammunition and cash at his Gasparillo home on Monday night.

Police said the man was walking back to his yard after throwing out the garbage at around 10 pm when two men followed him.

One pulled out a knife and forced him into the house.

The two beat the policeman before stealing his M&P pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

They also stole $700, two cellphones, a pair of police tactical boots and a pair of police handcuffs and tied him up before leaving the house.

Residents heard the commotion and called an ambulance, which took the sergeant to hospital.

Gasparillo police went to the house and are continuing enquiries.