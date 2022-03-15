Gambling Commission appointed

Members of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Commission. Photo courtesy the Ministry of Finance

MEMBERS of the first board of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Commission were given their instruments of appointment on Monday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

In a media release on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said the chair of the commission will be Stephen Tang Nian and Stevan Thomas will be the deputy chairman. The other members are Kenwyn Ogeer, Jerome Herrera, Kalifa Julien, Dave Seerattan, James Philbert, Asa Archie and Anil Maraj.

The chairman and deputy chairman and two other members, according to law, are each appointed for a term of four years; three other members for three years' and the remaining two for two years.

“The commission forms part of the regulatory framework which the Government has put in place to address the social concerns arising out of the proliferation of private member clubs providing casino-style games to the club members” the release said.

The Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Act, which covers the commission’s guidelines, was passed in Parliament in June last year and is awaiting proclamation.