Deyalsingh: Police investigate vaccination fraud

Terrence Deyalsingh.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said his ministry does not investigate or prosecute people involved in alleged fraudulent vaccination practices.

He was responding to questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday.

He told senators that as of March 15, seven of these incidents relating to covid19 vaccination were being investigated by the police.

Deyalsingh said, "Three persons were charged for conspiracy to misbehave in public office."

He added that the police are also investigating other similar matters.

Mark asked Deyalsingh whether his ministry has compiled a report "on this whole fraudulent vaccination practice by some members of the public."

Senate President Christine Kangaloo disallowed the question.

Mark asked if there was a time frame within which charges could be laid against other people in relation to alleged covid19 vaccination fraudulent practices which are still under police investigation.

Deyalsingh replied. "I have never seen such a fishing expedition. The time frame will be determined by how long the investigation takes by the TTPS (TT Police Service)."

He reminded senators, "The Ministry of Health is not a prosecutoral agency. We don't investigate. We hand over those matters to the TTPS, and it will take as much time as the TTPS deems sufficient."

Responding to another question from Mark later in the sitting, Deyalsingh said, "Of all the unfortunate deaths from covid19 so far, 93.3 per cent of those deaths occurred in individuals who were not vaccinated."

He also reminded senators that the ministry does not make available to the general public specific information such as the names of people who die from covid19.

"We have been at pains to say that."