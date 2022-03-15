Couva duck thief ‘sheltering from rain’ jailed
A Couva man who stole four ducks from a pen has been jailed.
Joseph Warren pleaded guilty on Monday before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince, who sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment.
The court heard that around 6 pm on March 7, the owner secured her four ducks in a pen at the back of her home at Greig Street, Balmain Village, in Couva.
The next day around 1 am, a visitor saw Warren, whom she knew, standing in the yard. She spoke with him, and he told her he was "sheltering from the rain."
A few hours later, the owner discovered the ducks, worth $2,000, missing and reported the theft to Couva police.
WPC Smart investigated and later arrested him in Balmain.
When she told him of the offence, he replied: "Officer, I doh know about no ducks."
Smart charged Warren and Sgt Randy Mungroo prosecuted the case.
