Church celebrates national award winners Goetz, Abdul-Mohan

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of TT Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan. -

NATIONAL award recipients Dr Lester Goetz and Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan are being celebrated by the Presbyterian Church (PCTT), to which they both belong.

Abdul-Mohan, PCTT Moderator, received the National Award for Development of Women – Gold – for 2021 from President Paula-Mae Weekes at the delayed awards ceremony held on March 9.

Goetz, a urologist and former medical director at the San Fernando General Hospital, was awarded the Hummingbird Gold Medal (2020) for his outstanding contribution to medicine.

The South West Regional Health Authority’s (SWRHA) board of directors, management and staff has also congratulated Goetz on his award.

He is credited with establishing the urology department at the SWRHA and setting up the Caribbean Urological Association.

One of his students, Rajendra Sukhraj, described Goetz as the driving force behind post-graduate urology training at the UWI St Augustine campus.

“His contributions to medicine and medical education extend far beyond the banks of the Caroni. Those of us who were privileged to be trained by him will be forever grateful,” Sukhraj said.

PCTT’s general secretary Terrence Warde said Abdul-Mohan has been outstanding in the development of women inside and outside of thechurch.

He described her as an exceptional leader during the pandemic, when adversity and restrictions affected the normal operations of the church.

“Rev Joy is a woman of substance and the Lord has gifted her with the personality, the reverence, the humility and the ability to lead the church through this period of pandemic. This time of absolute uncertainty required a special type of leader and the church was blessed to have Rev Abdul-Mohan to navigate the adversity and maintain the operations of the church,” he said.

He said this award is indicative of the role that women play in the church, and is a testament to the resilience of the women in the PCTT and in the country.

“The Bible Women of our church’s history was the foundation for women like Rev Joy to emerge as leaders of distinction and value to the present Church. The PCTT is proud of her achievement and thanks God for her service.”

Both Abdul-Mohan and Goetz accepted their awards with gratitude to God and country.

“I accept this award with the deepest and sincerest humility not as a symbol of any personal achievement, but as a tribute to all women who labour sacrificially and magnanimously (especially behind the scenes) not only to improve and develop the lives of women but all of God’s creation,” Abdul-Mohan said. “My family, friends and church community always encourage me to be the best version of myself and to bloom wherever I am planted as a servant leader.”

She paid tribute to all women of TT – especially the women of the PCTT and of the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation, of which she is vice president – who serve unconditionally and tirelessly, with homes, shelters, organisations for children and women, the elderly and the migrant community, as well as to the men who genuinely love and respect women as equal partners and support women’s development.