Cher-Mere to host holistic wellness zone at Trincity Mall

File photo: Trincity Mall

Cher-Mere is moving into a new space of holistic wellness with its upcoming Wellness Zone at the Trincity Mall. Cher-Mere will be teaming up with the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Nutritionists and Dietitians (TTANDI) and TruValu Supermarket for a wellness event on March 26.

Noting that holistic wellness has become extremely critical given the trauma many people have faced due to the pandemic, Cher-Mere said it wanted to be a wellness partner and stressed the importance of self-care and the value of investing in mind, body, and soul.

Defining wellness as the act of practising healthy habits on a daily basis for better physical and mental health outcomes, Cher-Mere said that required “conscious investment in physical, mental, and spiritual self-care. When practised it cultivates our unique beauty from the inside and out,” it said in a media release.

The Wellness Zone will provide attendees with free expert advice on hair and skincare, nutrition, fitness, destressing options, ways to nourish the soul, discounts, samples and giveaways, the release said. Cher-Mere markets a vast range of products developed by Cheryl Bowles, a biochemist and a member of Society of Cosmetics Chemists, Canada and the United States. The range is sold at all Cher-Mere Day Spas in Trincity, Chaguanas, San Fernando and Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain.

The Cher-Mere brand has maintained a long-standing commitment to developing a range of products tailored to the Caribbean skin type, the release said, noting its product are made with all natural ingredients.

The event runs from 12 pm-5.30 pm at the mall’s north atrium.

