Central humiliate South West in Scotiabank U-15 cricket

North East Zone bowler Aidan Owen, 2nd left, makes a delivery to Noth Zone’s Varisht Ramdeen during their match, on Monday, at St Mary’s Grounds, Port of Spain, during the Soctiabank NextGen U15 Development Programme match. - ROGER JACOB

CENTRAL humiliated South West by a whopping 239 runs on Monday, at the Marchin Recreation Ground in Charlieville, in the second round of the Scotiabank Next Gen Under-15 Development Programme.

Central amassed 297 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with Sameer Khan hitting 81, Aadi Ramsaran 66 and Darius Battosingh 62.

Jivanan Deopersad claimed two wickets for 58 runs for South West.

However, South West were bundled out for 58 in response, with Kyle Ramesar taking 4/18 and Rashad Shah 2/7. Daryl Lalchan was the topscorer with nine.

At the PowerGen Ground in Syne Village, Penal, South East trounced South by 144 runs.

South East posted a score of 234/9 with Zane Maharaj leading the way with 79, while Michael Sookdeo and Adrian Chan chipped in with 25 and 21 respectively.

Levi Ghany had 3/36 and Jonathon Gebodh 3/43 for South.

Aden Gopaul offered lone resistance with 17 as South were skittled out for 90. Ganesh Gobin took 4/4 and Brandon Boodoo 2/13.

And, at the St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair, North defeated North East by 67 runs, in a rain-affected affair.

North were 228/4 after 42 overs when rain brought a halt to their innings.

Varisht Ramdeen and Mikaeel Ali each scored 52 while Dominic Redhead made 32.

Bowling for North East, Joshua Alfred took 2/31.

Ethan Ramsundar was unbeaten on 58 while opener Israel Gonzales made 37 not out, off 125 deliveries, as North East reached 161/3 in response.

Third round action is scheduled to take place on Friday.