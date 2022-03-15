Army major wins discrimination claim in court

A High Court judge has ordered the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to reinstate the name of an army major to the list of servicemen and women who are expected to receive an efficiency decoration and medal, starting on March 15.

In granting leave to Major Ginelle Pran, the judge also gave the CDS an opportunity to be heard on Thursday morning.

Pran is expected to receive her efficiency medal at the special parade on Friday, at President’s House.

Pran, represented by attorneys Mariah Puckerin and Arden Williams, has alleged she has been discriminated against.

In a letter to the CDS on March 13, Puckerin said Pran was concerned about a “developing trend” that saw her struggle before her superiors for promotion to the rank of major, for which she was eminently qualified.

She said this “vexing issue” has again presented itself with Pran’s name being removed from the list of servicemen and women expected to receive the medal.

“Our client is concerned that external factors she is quite unaware of are being held against her as on the surface of this decision, it is completely without merit, unjustified and against the very grain of natural justice.”

The attorneys had hoped the issue would be rectified without its having to go to court, to stave off any embarrassment to the Regiment, the office of the CDS and the Office of the President as head of the armed forces.

Pran’s application said she has served as a commissioned officer for 16 years with the TT Regiment.

It said although her name was originally on the administrative order to receive the efficiency award, she was told on March 12, she would now be excluded because of alleged disciplinary charges against her in 2015 related to her deployment on academic training in Jamaica.

Pran said these charges were eventually summarily dismissed and should not have been taken into account. She also said not only was she qualified for the award because of her exemplary service, but she had also been recommended for it by her superiors, having served with distinction for more than 12 years.

Her application also said Pran has received ratings of “very good” in her confidential reports and commendations for outstanding work in logistics, her military occupational specialty, for 2018-2021.

It further said Pran stood to suffer reputational damage from the decision and while no pecuniary loss was evident or imminent at this stage, her service record will reflect the absence of the efficiency award, which can only suggest a lack of exemplary conduct on her part.

The efficiency decoration and medal parade takes place over four days on March 15, 18, 22 and 25 at President’s House.

Pran’s lawsuit said she stood to be denied the honour of being recognised alongside her peers, and did not deserve such treatment.