4 deaths, 242 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported four more deaths and 242 new covid19 cases on Tuesday.

It said the number of deaths to date is now 3,690.

Of those, 250 were fully vaccinated, 3,029 were not, and 390 had died before May 2021 when the first group of vaccinated individuals became fully vaccinated.

Of the four latest fatalities, three had multiple comorbidities and the other had no known comorbidities.

The update said there are 211 patients in hospital. The vaccination status of patients in hospital and step-down facilities from July 22, 2021 to March 9, 2022 showed 17.3 per cent –2,906 people – were fully vaccinated and 82.7 per cent – 13,838 people – were not.

It said 50.4 per cent of the population (706, 234 people) is now fully vaccinated, and 141,180 boosters have been administered to date.

The update said 116,951 people have recovered from the virus, 15 have been discharged from public health facilities, and 1,424 have recovered from community cases.