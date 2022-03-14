Tobago U-19s winless in TTCB zonal competition

TOBAGO lost all three matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) under 19 zonal 50-overs competition.

The Tobago 15-member outfit, which included five players from Trinidad, were clinically outplayed in the games.

Marcus Daniel, PRO of the Tobago Cricket Association, said the preparation for the matches, which offer a platform to address the national selectors, were less than ideal.

He said, “The team was heavily impacted by the Government safe-zone policy, as some of the outstanding players, including Orlando James and Jaden Kent, were unable to participate.

Daniel added, “While we thanked the Trinidad players who helped to bolster the team, our association would have preferred an all-Tobago team.”

Daniel is hopeful the experience proves beneficial to the players in their development.

In the first game on March 4, at the Diego Martin Sports Facility, versus North zone, Tobago lost by a hefty 192 runs.

North batted first and were led by a top score of 67 runs from Kyle Ramdoo and 57 from Joshua James, in their total of 341 all out in 48.2 overs. Xavier Reid was the best bowler for Tobago, taking four wickets for 49 runs.

Tobago could only muster 149 runs all out in their reply, in 36.2 overs. Telemaque was the only batsman to offer any resistance, with a top score of 43 runs. Jaden O’Brien took six wickets for 30 runs, bowling for North.

Tobago’s remaining two matches were played at home on the Shaw Park recreation field on March 7 and 10.

On March 7, Tobago lost by 73 runs to North/East. In the rain-affected fixture, the visitors compiled 172 for five wickets, in their allotted 30 overs. Vasant Singh’s top score of 51 runs was the highlight of the innings.

The entire Tobago team were back in the pavilion for 99 runs after 27 overs. Christian Manga notched 28, in the home team’s response.

Tobago batted first in their final match on March 10 and succumbed to East zone by nine wickets. The local boys capitulated for 54 runs in 23.1 overs, with Jordan Mohammed leading the East attack with five wickets for 19 runs, in 9.1 overs.

East cruised to victory on 56 for one after 13.3 overs.

The Tobago team was coached by John Pollard and managed by Emile Telemaque.