Three men fined for stealing TSTT cables in Couva

Stock photo via Pexels.

Three men who admitted stealing cables belonging to the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT), at Perseverance Village in Couva, have been fined $3,000 each.

On Monday, Leon Guellimo, Alvin Matthew and Ian Henry faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince and pleaded guilty.

The court heard that around 12.50 am on Thursday, a resident of Carli Bay Road in Couva was awakened by a noise and saw the men using a hacksaw to steal cables from a pole on the roadside.

One man was on the pole cutting cables and the two others were on the roadside with several lines next to them.

The resident called the police, who responded. The three ran off, but the police chased and held Matthew and Guellimo a short distance away.

Henry escaped, butp olice later got a tip-off and held him walking along the same road. They searched him and found a hacksaw and a pair of pliers.

Police said the cables were worth $1737.44.

PC Boodoo charged the three and Sgt Randy Mungroo prosecuted.

The men must pay the fine by Friday or serve three months’ imprisonment with hard labour.