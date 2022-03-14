Shining in a difficult world: 'Go after what you want and believe you can do it'

Danie Gulstonl's dream is to have a career with the TT Police Service Mounted and Canine Unit.

Daniel Gulston is an 18-year-old trainee at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Mounted Branch and Canine Unit. Gulston lives in Valsayn with his parents Dane and Dianne Gulston and his brother, Denilson. He is very close to his brother, in fact his brother is his best friend and he looks up to him. Gulston is a brilliant young man with a desire to learn. He loves to spend time with God and he loves to interact with people.

Gulston has Down syndrome, a condition in which a person has an extra partial (or whole) copy of chromosome 21. It is a genetic disorder and it is not yet known why it occurs. It may result in certain levels of learning disabilities as well as physical characteristics and health.

On March 21, TT will join the rest of the world in celebrating World Down Syndrome Day – a day that is meant to raise public awareness of Down syndrome throughout the world. The United Nations estimate that “incidence of Down syndrome is between 1 in 1,000 to 1 in 1,100 live births worldwide. Each year, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 children are born with this chromosome disorder.”

In many countries throughout the world, including TT, people with Down syndrome often lack equal access to resources, namely healthcare, education and employment. Yet, despite the challenges they excel in all areas. Gulston is a true example of this. He completed his education and continues to shine in his second biggest passion – music and his love for horses.

Gulston is a tautened musician – he is an accomplished pannist. His mother, Dianne, noted, “When Daniel was about eight years old, we were hosting an Emancipation concert for the community where we lived in Duke Street, Port of Spain. His Dad decided that he will let Daniel play just a verse and chorus of the song Imagine by John Lennon. I was scared because I didn't think that he was ready to play in front of a crowd but I was wrong. Daniel didn’t only play the verse and chorus; he played the whole song.”

According to Dianne, there were two promoters in the audience and they were so impressed with his performance that they hired him to play for a programme organised by the Ministry of Youth and Gender Affairs at the Hyatt.

Gulston is a soloist and a member of the Massy Trinidad All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra. As a student of Goodwill Industries Life Skills Centre, he played the pan with the school’s band. Gulston has performed at many events organised at the Diplomatic Centre; the Office of Law Enforcement Policy and other offices under the Ministry of National Security; the Ministry of The People and Social Development; the Office of the Attorney General and many others. One of Gulston’s aspirations is to become a great musician like his father and brother.

He has pursued his big passion for horses and horseback riding and has been riding horses in the Equestrian event at the Special Olympics for some years now.

Gulston always wanted to work in the police service and always told his family that he wanted to work with the police horses. The Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN) organised a six-month internship and he has been a trainee with the TTPS Mounted Branch and Canine Unit since October 2021. It is his dream to continue to work in this unit and to have a career with the TTPS.

Gulston’s mom would like to see more inclusion and acceptance of people with Down syndrome. She does not want them to be treated differently, but instead, to be given the help they need; that they can attend regular schools; are taught the skills they need and can get a proper job.

Gulston said he has been able to deal with his challenges, “Through my faith in God, the support of family and friends and the support of DSFN.”

He advises other people with Down syndrome to “Put God first and get involved in activities with other people. Go after what you want and believe that you can do it.”

What does Gulston want in the future?

In his words, “I want a job with the TTPS at the Mounted branch, to play my tenor pan with All Stars Steel Orchestra and to marry a nice girl.”

Congratulations to Gulston on all his accomplishments and best wishes to him as he continues to shine in an often-difficult world.

Dr Radica Mahase is the founder/director of Support Autism T&T