Sharpshooters win big at MH Tactical tournament finals

MH Tactical held their Premier Shooting League tournament finals, on Saturday, at the MH Tactical Training Resort, Chaguaramas. - Shane Superville

DESPITE fierce competition, three sharpshooters ran, jumped and shot their way to the top for the MH Tactical Premier Shooting League (PSL) tournament finals on Saturday afternoon.

The finals were the culmination of weeks of qualifying matches at the MH Tactical Training Resort in Chaguaramas.

The tournament which featured moving and stationary targets in Wild West-themed settings tested the agility and marksmanship of competitors.

Speaking with Newsday at the event, MH Tactical’s CEO Anna Marie Metivier-Hernandez said the competition was unique in that the teams were made up of shooters of different skill levels.

She said this format not only introduced more challenges for participants but also caused the more experienced marksmen to pass on their knowledge to newcomers. “We took competitors from the open category which is the masters and grandmasters who are at the top tier, and we mixed it with people who are at the AB class which are middle-tier shooters and we also included rookies and new shooters.

“We did that to develop greater athletes and to encourage the more experienced shooters to train up the younger shooters because at the end of the day they would want their team to win.”

Unlike the Wolf Warrior Shooting tournament which featured an obstacle course last December, Metivier-Hernandez said the PSL tournament specifically tested shooters on their ability to aim without special optics and their work as a team.

For the different ranges, competitors faced moving platforms and were assessed on their ability to shoot while standing and lying down.

At the end of the tournament, WinSys 2 led by team captain Nicholas Ali won the grand prize of $5,000, hampers and trophies.

Outside of the competition, Metivier-Hernandez said the event kept camaraderie among sport shooters alive.

She thanked sponsors WinSys Ltd, Tanks a Lot Ltd, Blue Waters Stamina, Twin Island Shipping, General Maintenance Services and Building Spaces for their support.

“We’ve been getting a very positive response because people weren’t able to mingle or come out and perform as they usually do but it’s something we adhere to with the Ministry of Health.

“We support the sport, we actually got sponsors to assist the people who couldn’t afford so sponsors supported the teams and they came out and practice as a team and we would really like to take sport-shooting to a higher level.” The event also featured a live performance from Farmer Nappy and the Siparia Rhythm Section.