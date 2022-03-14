Point Fortin residents happy their hospital back to normal

Elvis Stoute give his views on the rededication of the Point Fortin Hospital on Monday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Residents of Point Fortin and environs are welcoming the Ministry of Health’s decision to resume normal services at the Point Fortin Hospital on Monday.

It was rededicated on Saturday, almost a year after it was designated a covid19 facility.

When Newsday visited the hospital on Monday, Granville resident Balroop Ramdawar was waiting in the carpark for a relative.

While happy it was fully reopened to the public, Granville admitted his relative was sceptical about using the hospital, because it had been it was a covid19 facility.

Granville also used the opportunity to call for an improvement in TT’s healthcare services as he pointed out the long wait for his relative to be attended to.

He lamented, “I went to Siparia this morning with the patient for an X-ray and when we reached there, the guard told us that the X-ray machine broke down. So they couldn’t do anything there and we had to come here.

“It seems like the X-ray is working here, but it’s been three hours here and I’m still waiting.

“It’s the same public health system all over the place, because it’s a long wait…it’s a waiting process. If people don’t have any patience and you go to wait at a hospital, you’ll end up leaving from frustration.”

Point Fortin resident Elvis Stoute learnt of the hospital’s rededication on Sunday when he returned from working offshore. He was pleased with the news.

For the past several months, Stoute accessed health services at the Heritage Administrative Building, which offered 24-hour service after the hospital was assigned to the parallel healthcare system.

He told Newsday, “As soon as it opened they made it a covid hospital, so it’s a good thing that they open it back and we get the hospital after waiting for so long.”

Another Point Fortin resident, Dave Peter Hercules, said the hospital’s rededication was a positive development, given the area’s oil and gas activity.

Referring to the recent Paria diving tragedy, and the potential for other accidents to happen, Peters said it was important for the hospital to be open.

“Due to the industry we have down there, it’s a good thing Point got back a hospital. In case of any incidents or accidents, it would be easier for people, instead of them being rushed to San Fernando.”

Cedros resident Janelle Boodram was happy and said the ministry’s decision will make healthcare services more convenient for residents in and around Point Fortin.