Lara Promenade stays closed

The Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain. - Sureash Cholai

The Brian Lara Promenade will remain cordoned off a little longer.

The promenade was closed in May 2021 owing to covid19 restrictions on gatherings.

Questioned by Newsday about reopening the Promenade on Monday, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said he has issued a mandate to the city police.

“I would like to remove the barriers and open Brian Lara Promenade immediately. However, I have asked our city police to assure me that they can deliver on the movement of people and the crowding of people in groups over 25, and once they can assure me that they can manage that, then I would have the barriers removed.

"I am just waiting on a response from the police to tell me that this can be done. Then I would open up the Brian Lara Promenade.”