Chaguanas man shot dead

Police are investigating the murder of a Chaguanas man who was declared dead on arrival at the Chaguanas Health Facility on Sunday night.

Police reported that they responded to a report of shooting at about 8.45pm on Sunday at Walters Lane.

When they arrived they found Devon Gray of Walters Lane, Enterprise, at the side of the road with gunshot wounds. He was taken for medical attention at the health facility.

No motive was given for the shooting and the circumstances leading to it are still unknown.