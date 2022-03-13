Five rescued after boat sinks in Tobago
FIVE people were rescued in Tobago waters after their boat sank in the wee hours of Sunday morning near the south-west coast of the island.
According to the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Crystal Eye, a 55-foot Trinidadian fishing vessel, went under around 12.25 am.
Five people on board were rescued by Bahamian vessel The Siem Spearfish, and transported to the Scarborough Port.
A team from the Tobago Emergency Medical Services (TEMS) responded and treated one of the men for a medical emergency. TEMA said the men were accommodated at a guesthouse overnight and arrangements were being put in place for their return to Trinidad.
TEMA expressed gratitude to the Bahamian team and all rescue parties for their swift action.
Comments
"Five rescued after boat sinks in Tobago"