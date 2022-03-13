Audio interview: Newsday speaks with clinical psychologist Peter Weller on the impact of covid19 on mental health

In this audio interview, Dr Weller and Newsday's Marshelle Haseley discuss the following:

• Media professionals and mental health, especially regarding the overwhelming flow of information and constantly interacting with stories about unfortunate events

• General spike in suicidal ideation and other mental health challenges

• General spike in harmful coping mechanisms such as increased use and abuse of drugs, pornography and gaming.

• Healthy coping mechanisms like being outdoors, exercise, meditation and therapy