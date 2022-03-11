Windies women aim for third straight World Cup win
WEST Indies women will aim for three wins on the trot when they face India in the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Friday. The match bowls off at 9 pm, TT time.
West Indies have surprised many with back-to-back victories to start the tournament.
In their first match on March 4, West Indies escaped with a three-run win over host country New Zealand.
Hayley Matthews cracked 119 in the match and medium pacer Deandra Dottin bowled an impressive final over grabbing two wickets. The last over also included a run out.
West Indies pulled off another strong showing in their second match by getting past defending champions England by seven runs, on Wednesday.
Shemaine Campbelle led a solid overall batting effort with 66 and Chadean Nation struck 49 not out.
Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed was the hero with the ball grabbing the final wicket.
India have had a mixed start to their campaign winning their opening match by 107 runs over Pakistan, before losing to New Zealand by 62 runs.
STANDINGS (Before Friday’s match between South Africa/Pakistan)
Team*GP*W*L*Pts*NRR
Australia*2*2*0*4*1.061
New Zealand*3*2*1*4*0.799
West Indies*2*2*0*4*0.100
South Africa*1*1*0*2*0.640
India*2*1*1*2*0.450
England*2*0*2*0*-0.190
Bangladesh*2*0*2*0*-0.923
Pakistan*2*0*2*0*-1.891
