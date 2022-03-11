What about repairing of potholes allover country?

THE EDITOR: We are experiencing what I call a wet dry season presently and while I am grateful for the rain to fill up our reservoirs, potholes are now becoming virtual pools in roads all over the country.

We are in March and the promises to deal with the million and one potholes are yet to be fulfilled. Not a single pothole has been fixed in my area. Recently WASA did attempt a major job nearby, filling a huge hole with some gravel and dirt – but that was it. Drivers are having to manoeuvre around this incomplete repair job with traffic coming in the opposite direction.

There seems to always be an issue of who is responsible for repairing certain roads, but people just want the job to be done. Why must there always be a protest with placards and the burning of tyres to get things done? Simple basic things?

Last year a promise was made by the Minister of Works and Transport to deal with the deplorable road conditions but we are yet to see any repair works taking place.

We recently had a fire engine not being able to access a road – due to a landslip – to put out a fire and someone losing their life. The fire engine had to use an alternate route, resulting in the lost of valuable time.

Let’s stop the finger-pointing about whose job it is to fix the roads and just get the job done. I look forward to soon seeing smooth roads to drive on.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail