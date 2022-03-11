Nkrumah Bonner's 123, lower order give patient Windies edge

West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner plays a shot during day three of the first Test match against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday. (AP Photos) -

A CENTURY by Nkrumah Bonner, along with lower-order resistance, gave West Indies the edge at stumps on day three of the opening Test match against England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Thursday.

West Indies, resuming day three on 202/4 in their first innings, closed on 373/9.

West Indies are leading by 62 runs after England scored 311 batting first.

It was a patient approach by West Indies scoring 171 runs on the day which was less than two runs per over.

Bonner, who started the day on 34 not out, was dismissed in the closing stages of the day’s play for 123 off 355 deliveries. His knock included 12 fours and one six.

Speaking to the media at the close, Bonner said, “It was very emotional for sure…getting some runs against England is always a good feeling.”

Bonner, 33, has only been playing for West Indies since February 2021.

Asked if he felt like giving up after being overlooked for years, Bonner said, “Sometimes. Over the last ten years, it has been ups and downs for me, but I always keep the faith, keep believing and finally it’s paid off.”

Most of the batsmen contributed to the battling display West Indies showed.

After losing overnight batsman Jason Holder for 45 early in the day’s play, Bonner and Joshua Da Silva put on 73 for the sixth-wicket.

Da Silva was out leg before to spinner Jack Leach for 32 off 88 deliveries and Alzarri Joseph quickly followed for two as fast bowler Craig Overton got the wicket.

Bonner found another able partner in Kemar Roach as the pair added 44 runs for the eighth-wicket.

During that partnership, Bonner brought up his century early in the final session with a sweep for four.

West Indies would have also benefited from the absence of Mark Wood. The English fast bowler has an injured elbow and did not bowl after lunch.

Bonner and Roach attempted a quick single, but the latter was short of his ground and was run out for 15 off 89 balls with the score on 326.

Veerasammy Permaul, who only bowled 13 overs in the match, proved he is a capable batsman as another partnership frustrated the visitors.

Permaul and Bonner put on 46 runs for the ninth-wicket, before the latter’s marathon innings ended when he was dismissed by part-time spinner Dan Lawrence.

Bonner got a fine edge and was given out caught down the leg side by wicket-keeper Ben Foakes after England reviewed the not out decision. It was Bonner’s second cemtury in Test cricket.

Jayden Seales joined Permaul and the pair took West Indies to the close.

Permaul is fighting hard on 26 not out off 87 balls and Seales is not off the mark.

Ben Stokes and Overton are the best bowlers for England, grabbing 2/42 and 2/85 respectively.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 311 – Jonny Bairstow 140, Ben Foakes 42, Ben Stokes 36; Jayden Seales 4/79, Jason Holder 2/24, Alzarri Joseph 2/70, Kemar Roach 2/86 vs WEST INDIES 373/9 – Nkrumah Bonner 123, Kraigg Brathwaite 55, Jason Holder 45; B Stokes 2/42, Craig Overton 2/85