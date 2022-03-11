New water plant, same old problems

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC UTILITIES Minister Marvin Gonzales announced on Tuesday the Government’s plan to sign a memorandum of understanding with a Canadian company for something called a modular water treatment plant to tap a reservoir in Caparo.

He did not give details such as cost, the name of the company or the environmental clearances that might be required. Nor did he set out a timeline or explain how the arrangement was procured or originated.

This month, as the world observes World Water Day, it is clear that this country has far to go in terms of improving its water supply. The problem is decades old and requires new approaches.

But though he is a relatively new face in Government, Mr Gonzales followed what is almost a tradition of ministers announcing grand plans and projects, often financed through international agencies or awarded to foreign companies, and then moving on.

On Tuesday, he correctly pointed out the problem of water distribution, and further suggested the proposed facility could be part of a network of ten strategically placed across the country.

And yet, by the minister’s own admission, there are thousands of leaks in the distribution system that need to be fixed, aging infrastructure to be replaced and a need for better application of modern technology.

The recent experience of Beetham residents was a reminder of many basic infrastructural needs that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) must address.

It was only this month WASA could confirm it had finally completed work on the collapsed sewer which had caused misery to Beetham residents since August.

The length of time taken to do the repairs, which officials ascribed to their complicated nature, tells us about the need for WASA to get its house in order and to come to grips with ageing infrastructure all over the country.

What use is bolstering supply when the water – reported for decades to be as much as 50 per cent – will continue to leak?

Mr Gonzales said WASA has fixed 6,000 leaks but still has a backlog of 3,000. And these are existing leaks WASA knows about. Often, as one leak is repaired with a new length of pipeline, further down the line another point becomes the weak spot in the old line – and the water pressure produces a new leak.

So before money is spent adding new plants to the system, it is worth considering diverting these resources to repairing and overhauling aging systems.

Mr Gonzales also this week signalled that a water-price hike could be in the pipeline as a means of addressing WASA’s need for capital.

If customers are to pay more, they should be paying for a better supply and improved existing services, not for cat-in-bag projects whose details remain obscure.