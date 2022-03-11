Covid Carnival Comedy goes to the Bowl

Penelope Spencer and Cecelia Salazar in a scene from Covid Carnival Comedy. -

Covid Carnival Comedy will be staged at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, this weekend featuring a cast of comic actors.

Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Rondell "Ro'dey" Cumberbatch and three upcoming actors –Carlina Holder, Levee Rodriguez and Racine Paul– will entertain patrons.

Covid Carnival Comedy deals with topics such as the covid19 pandemic and its impact on TT, Trini parenting, politics and "all the juicy, topical stories, in a rip-roaring comical way," said a media release.

Ro'dey will make his first appearance in Naparima Bowl following his stint in Los Angeles in the sitcom series House Out of Order. He will be bringing a couple of his hilarious characters to the show.

Covid Carnival Comedy takes place on March 12 from 730 pm. Tickets are available at the box office from 12 pm on Friday.