Benefits of fasting
THE EDITOR: There are specific benefits to fasting for Lent, TT. Here are some:
* It promotes blood sugar control by reducing insulin resistance.
* It promotes better health by fighting inflammation.
* It boosts brain function and prevents neurodegenerative disorders.
* It aids weight loss by limiting calorie intake and boosting metabolism.
* It increases growth hormone secretion, which is vital for growth, metabolism boost, weight loss and muscle strength.
When we fast for Lent it gives us:
* A time to think.
* A time to act.
* A time to pray.
Nothing great is ever achieved without much enduring, TT.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Benefits of fasting"