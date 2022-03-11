Please be advised that we will be performing maintenance on our website at 3:00 am on Fri 11th March 2022. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused. The works are necessary as we continue to improve our services to you. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage.

Benefits of fasting

THE EDITOR: There are specific benefits to fasting for Lent, TT. Here are some:

* It promotes blood sugar control by reducing insulin resistance.

* It promotes better health by fighting inflammation.

* It boosts brain function and prevents neurodegenerative disorders.

* It aids weight loss by limiting calorie intake and boosting metabolism.

* It increases growth hormone secretion, which is vital for growth, metabolism boost, weight loss and muscle strength.

When we fast for Lent it gives us:

* A time to think.

* A time to act.

* A time to pray.

Nothing great is ever achieved without much enduring, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

