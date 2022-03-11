Benefits of fasting

THE EDITOR: There are specific benefits to fasting for Lent, TT. Here are some:

* It promotes blood sugar control by reducing insulin resistance.

* It promotes better health by fighting inflammation.

* It boosts brain function and prevents neurodegenerative disorders.

* It aids weight loss by limiting calorie intake and boosting metabolism.

* It increases growth hormone secretion, which is vital for growth, metabolism boost, weight loss and muscle strength.

When we fast for Lent it gives us:

* A time to think.

* A time to act.

* A time to pray.

Nothing great is ever achieved without much enduring, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town