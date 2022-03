Awardees in concert

Calypso and soca icon Austin "Superblue" Lyons receives the Hummingbird Gold Medal from President Paula-Mae Weekes as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley looks on at the 2020 National Awards Ceremony held at President's House, Port of Spain, Wednesday. MEDIA POOL PHOTOGRAPHER -

THE EDITOR: Having read about the calypsonians who received national awards for their contribution to the art form, an idea immediately came to mind. Why not have a concert with those awardees in keeping with the trend so that the public can be reminded of, and enjoy, the great calypsoes they gave us over the years. Many people might not be familiar with some of them.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook