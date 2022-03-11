A shift back to the old normal

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: On Friday the Prime Minister announced that all public servants were expected to return to work in full. That statement put an end to all work from home and rotation arrangements, proving that the PM is mightier than the pandemic.

This decision, while sudden, was not a surprise. The powers that be were chomping at the bit to return to the old normal and throw away this new normal mumbo jumbo. The innovation, flexibility and improved work life balance had gone on long enough.

Clearly, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration, Claudelle McKellar, was mistaken when he told a joint select committee that work-from-home arrangements may become a more permanent feature within the public service, as the benefits of it were recognised during the covid19 pandemic.

Obviously, real-time communication via virtual platforms were contributing to the slow-walking or molasses-rate decision-making process at some state agencies. This despite the flexibility of virtual participation and efficiency of real-time information-sharing via cloud-based platforms.

Forget the lessons of covid19 and go back to good old presenteeism, with bodies in chairs and paper-based systems. After all, work is only done if you are seen doing it, on paper, sitting under fluorescent lighting, wearing business attire, in an over air-conditioned office.

The irony is that, as recently as February 14, the Prime Minister indicated the need for a Public Service of the 21st century. Unfortunately, he seems to believe that to achieve this we must return to the 20th century way of doing business.

Perhaps he was nostalgic for a two-hour commute to Port of Spain. Undoubtedly there will be another two hours on the black carpet to get home. Do not worry, it is only four of the 24 hours available in any given day.

Surely that time would not have been better spent on healthy activity, education, family time, spirituality, or rest. Reducing the carbon footprint is not that important either. Enough of that new-fangled, airy-fairy, Gen Z speak.

The old normal is here, an instant shift back to them old-time ways. Hopefully, this reversion is a result of thorough evaluation of performance indicators, productivity levels and stakeholder satisfaction.

The data must have shown that hybrid work arrangements, adaptability and innovation are not the way forward. Which is interesting, considering the Prime Minister’s disparaging words for and personal dissatisfaction with the old-time performance of the Public Service.

KATRINA MOOLEEDHAR

via e-mail