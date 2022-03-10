Why Putin believes he had to invade Ukraine

THE EDITOR: Under no circumstance war or “military operation” (rolls eyes) is acceptable. I for one sit in a seat of privilege when I see what is happening in Ukraine. I am thankful that my country does not experience those hardships.

Just imagine working hard and paying a mortgage all your life and in an instance you must pack your bags and leave, or worst see a missile blow your home to pieces. The ongoing invasion is a horror story and I haven’t mentioned loss of life, injuries, lack of food and water as yet.

My prayers go to Ukraine and while the war must stop, I wonder if people consider why the Russian president is acting in this manner.

Allow me to be the devil’s advocate.

I have watched numerous YouTube videos from news channels and bloggers regarding the cause and historical development of this conflict. And of course the media would paint Vladimir Putin as a spoil-child throwing a tantrum. And while there may be merit to this representation of him, many are unaware of the geopolitical perspective of this horror story.

I have been listening to his words and I believe Putin genuinely thinks he had no choice but to invade Ukraine. In my opinion (and I could be wrong), Putin has been caught on the back foot and is trying to gain some advantage as he believes his enemies are encamping around him.

The US and the West have been strategically positioning themselves in the Eurasian hemisphere through NATO and other intergovernmental initiatives. Currently five of the 14 countries that share a land border with Russia are NATO members, Azerbaijan and Georgia are a part of the Individual Partnership Plan (launched by NATO) and Finland is a member of the Partnership for Peace (also launched by NATO). On top of this, Ukraine has made joining NATO a priority since 2014.

What would you do if your enemies are surrounding your home?

Whichever way you look at it, there is more in the mortar beside the pestle for both the West and Russia. I also find it very interesting that the world selectively denounces conflict. This same world does/did not rally together for the Israeli-Palestine conflict, African conflicts, the Bay of Pigs invasion, the Cuban Missile Crisis or any of America’s agenda.

By no means am I trying to downplay the nightmare Ukrainians are facing. I stand in solidarity with the majority of the world, but do not be fooled, there are many atrocities that are willingly left alone.

In time I hope people would understand that there are always two sides to a story, the influence of media is always overlooked and that sanctions are not going to solve the bigger issues. I pray that Putin stops his nonsense because war is a loss for everyone. As the saying goes, while old men declare war, the younger must fight and suffer.

May God help us all.

CHRISTOPHER W BASCOMBE

Five Rivers, Arouca