West Indies women's coach credits team work after perfect World Cup start

West Indies batter Shemaine Campbell plays a sweep shot against England at the ICC World Cup in New Zealand on Wednesday. - ICC

WEST Indies women’s head coach Courtney Walsh commended the team effort by his squad following their two impressive victories to start the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup.

West Indies got past host country New Zealand by three runs in their opening match, on Friday.

On Wednesday, West Indies made it two consecutive wins with a seven-run victory over defending champions England.

West Indies have had contributions from a number of batters with Hayley Matthews scoring 119, Chedean Nation hitting 36 and captain Stafanie Taylor making 30 to lead from the front in the first match.

In the second match, Shemaine Campbelle struck 66, Nation chipped in with 49 not out, Matthews made 45 and Deandra Dottin 31.

The bowlers have done a solid job in defending 259 and 225 in the two matches.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday following the victory over England, Walsh said, “I think it is a very good performance, I think it has been tremendous…the beauty about it is that everyone has chipped in so far in the two games.”

Taylor, Dottin and Matthews are the star batters on the team, but others have stepped up.

“Campbelle and Nation steadied the ship (in the second match) and put on a very interesting partnership for us, over 100 runs…it is good to be winning these close games, but I think that the fighting spirit that the ladies have been showing out there on the field is what is very encouraging for me.”

The Windies coach said it is no time for complacency as West Indies still have five matches to play in the round robin phase. They will need to finish in the top four among the eight teams to book a place in the semifinals.

Walsh said, “It is safe to say that we here competing. We believe that we have a very good chance of going all the way. With those two wins behind us we are not going to get complacent.”

He said West Indies will take it “one game at a time.”

Walsh is not concerned that Taylor and Dottin have not scored heavily yet.

Taylor has scored 30 and duck in the tournament and Dottin has struck 12 and 31.

“Obviously you want to see a Stafanie firing and a Deandra firing, but if they could fire at the right time for us while Hayley and the others are carrying the (weight) then that’s good. I am not that much perturbed, their chance will come.”

Walsh is hoping that Kycia Knight, who showed form earlier this year, will get more runs under her belt after a slow start to the tournament.

West Indies will play India in their next match on Friday, from 9 pm, TT time.