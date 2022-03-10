UNC MPs: Our responsibility to get justice for divers

Vanessa Kussie, wife of Rishi Nagassar, weeps over his casket at his funeral at , Richmond Stret, Perseverance village, Couva on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh has said the United National Congress (UNC) is committed to its efforts to get justice for the families of the four divers who died while fixing an underwater pipeline on February 25.

Indarsingh made the declaration on Thursday as Rishi Nagassar – the last diver to be recovered – was laid to rest on Thursday at his home on Richmond Street in Perseverance Village, Couva.

Indarsingh said, “There’s the need for that fair play, that justice, transparency and accountability for all the citizens of this country.

“The Opposition, through leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, have already smoked out one Mr Eugene Tiah which has led to the collapse of the investigate committee.

“I want to sound a warning to the Prime Minister this evening that the Opposition will not relent in our quest to ensure that there is fair play, justice, accountability and openness.”

Indarsingh said anyone involved in the Prime Minister’s recently announced commission of inquiry into the incident must not have any political or financial ties to the People’s National Movement (PNM) or Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram echoed Indarsingh’s rally cry as he said “we have a responsibility to ensure that there is accountability by all state entities and by the government.”

Ratiram added, “Whichever committee or whatever the Government does, the Opposition’s role is to ensure that there is integrity in the process and there is no cover-up.

“So honourable leader (Bissessar), MP Indarsingh and all my other colleagues will do whatever we have to do to ensure that the questions that have been asked by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are answered.”

But while the UNC seeks justice, officiating pundit Surujdath Maharaj called on people to leave it in God’s hands.

Maharaj urged, “This tragedy to this family and others have left us all in shock and somewhat in disbelief.

“But remember time, faith and destiny…as destiny takes its course, I want you today not to put any blame in anyway on this nation or the Government or on the company.

“Don’t put any blame devotees, let us now carry that blame on our shoulder."