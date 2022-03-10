Support families offour men of valour

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: We are pained and deeply troubled with what has beset us. Such languish and fragility have ensnared our hearts. Our thoughts unearth the tragedies of those daunting moments. Patiently anticipating rescue, sadly the vicissitudes were but for recovery. Our nation held its breath in hopes of closure.

The unimaginable distress, unknowingly last moments, and agonising revelations crippled us – as the uncertainty tore at us with no relief or calm. Haunted by the mysteries, were not the victories beneath the deep trenches but the angry waters now etched in our memories.

Alas, the nightmares befall us in a conscious state. It rankles us. These men of valour died serving their country. They did the dutiful to contribute immensely – as key indicators driven by the resilience of our energy industry. More so, the families, friends and loved ones of the deceased and lone survivor are deserving of our prayers, outpouring of love – and justice.

Justice should be galvanised. It is a demonstration of love and represents indignance for what is irreplaceable, rejecting the modicum of truth and seeking out all truths, assigning morality, and reinforcing fairness in our social structures to rid us of ineptitude and nonchalance as it pertains to the value of human life.

Thankfully, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young responded with care and consideration for the families and population calling for an independent investigation for accountability on the part of state-owned Paria Fuel Company. The ineffable decry on the company is inundated and understood. So, let us continue to support the bereaved with our prayers and efforts for the sake of much-needed closure.

Sincerest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the dearly departed Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban and Rishi Nargassar.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain