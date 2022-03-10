North Eastern cops arrest six for marijuana, guns

A gun and ammunition that were seized by police in San Juan and Malick during a series of overnight exercises. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A police exercise between Wednesday night and Thursday morning led to the arrest of six men for the possession of drugs and guns.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit and Task Force said from 10 pm to 2.30 am, police visited areas in San Juan and Malick where they arrested the men, aged 27, 31, 32, 35, 39 and 47.

One of the men was found with nine marijuana plants. The other five were arrested for the possession of a gun and ammunition and shooting enquiries.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman with supervision from Sgt Mitchell and Cpls Gordon and Dhill.