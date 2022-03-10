Nkrumah Bonner closes in on century as West Indies take lead

West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner plays a shot during day three of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday. (AP Photo) -

NKRUMAH Bonner is closing in on a century, while West Indies have grabbed a first innings lead at the tea break on day three of the opening Test match against England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Thursday.

West Indies, resuming day three on 202/4, progressed to 322/7 at tea and now have a lead of 11 runs.

Bonner is 98 not out off 255 balls and with him is Kemar Roach on 15.

After losing overnight batsman Jason Holder for 45 early in the day's play, Bonner and Joshua Da Silva put on 73 for the sixth-wicket.

Da Silva was dismissed for 32 and Alzarri Joseph quickly followed for two.

Bonner and Roach have already added 40 runs for the eighth-wicket.