"New sprint champion to be crowned on Thursday"

The 2022 National Track Cycling Championships pedal off, on Thursday, at the National Cycling Centre, Couva. - Jeff Mayers

A new national men’s sprint champion will be crowned at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva, on Thursday, when the 2022 National Track Cycling Championships pedal off.

Reigning TT sprint and keirin champion Nicholas Paul will be absent from this year’s edition and his titles are up-for-grabs for the competition-starved local track cyclists.

The last national championships were held in March 2020 and was cut short owing to the first wave of the covid19 pandemic in TT.

Paul, who debuted at the Tokyo Games last year, won back to back titles at the last edition but is currently training at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland.

On Thursday, action gets under way with the junior men and women flying 200m (sprint qualifying). The junior men contest the 3km individual pursuit while elite and Under-23 men, the 4km.

The entire junior and elite men and women sprint event will be completed on the opening night.

On Friday, all divisions contest the keirin and 10km and 15km scratch races while Saturday features 20km and 30km points race and team pursuit. Sunday, the final day of competition, sees the elie, U23 and junior men and women go for gold in the 500m and 1km time trials.

This year’s nationals also serve as a qualification meet for the Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe (June 29 to July 3) and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England (July 28 to August 8).

The national championships for tinymite, juvenile and masters’ cyclists ride off at the same venue from March 17-20.