Masman Afong laid to rest

Penelope Afong, wife of masman Richard Afong is consoled by her niece Jeanille Bonterre at his funeral at the St. Theresas's RC Church, De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook. Afong, founder of Barbarossa, died on Carnival Tuesday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Three-time Carnival King winner Richard Afong died on Carnival Tuesday, March 1, at 78.

The mas-maker is in the Carnival King Hall of Fame for three of his Barbarossa designs; 'D' Matador in 1997, Dis is We Carnival in 1998 and 'D' Rough Rider in 2000. Curtis Eustace portrayed each costume.

Afong's niece Jeanille Bonterre tearfully delivered his eulogy at St Theresa's RC Church, Woodbrook on March 10 and spoke fondly of her memories of him .

He was born to Chinese-Venezuelan parents and grew up on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, she said. At 18 Afong migrated to Europe to join the naval air force, but eventually returned to Trinidad and Tobago to work with a construction company.

Bonterre said, "He had a passion for architectural design and modern history."

She also spoke of the love Afong and his wife Penelope shared.

His career in Carnival began when Edmund Hart gave him the opportunity to design a section for Harts Carnival Band. Afong later launched his own band, Savage, which lasted for a decade before he launched Barbarossa in 1991.

Barbarossa was one of the most popular Carnival bands of its time, attracting revellers from both TT and abroad. It lasted until 2004, and took the Band of the Year title in the large band category in 2002.

In 1992 Afong was elected public relations officer of the National Carnival Bands Association (NCBA) and served in this capacity until 2005. He also served on the board of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) as commissioner of mas from 1993-2005 and became the first chair of the King and Queen of the World competition held in TT.

In a statement, TTCBA said, "Richard did his part by contributing to the culture of TT and we greatly appreciate his contribution which spanned 17 years."

Afong was cremated at the St James crematorium on Long Circular Road.