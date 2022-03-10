Machel to perform at first Test of West Indies, England series

Machel Montano

SOCA star Machel Montano will perform during the third day’s play of the opening Test match between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Thursday.

Montano will hit the stage in the party stand at the tea break at 2.40 pm.

A Cricket West Indies media release said, “Fans attending the first Apex Test match are in for a special treat as soca mega-star Machel Montano is set to make a special guest appearance. He won’t be in the middle scoring runs or taking wickets, but the super-dynamic Machel will be in the house to perform his many hits for the patrons to enjoy.”

Montano’s performance is part of the global Save Soil movement – which is the world’s biggest ecological movement to save the soil of the earth. The project is pioneered by India guru Sadhguru who will deliver a special message to the audience. The multi award-winning Montano is expected on stage for ten minutes during which time he will perform his new song Touch The Ground with Marge Blackman.

“Montano has performed numerous times at international cricket in the West Indies and he will again be looking to entertain his audience, especially with the thousands of fans expected in the crowd. The performance promises to showcase the rich mixture of music and cultural vibes, alongside the region’s first love as we marry cricket and the culture of the Caribbean, as well as strive for a sustainable planet.”