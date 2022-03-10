Get off the fence and get vaccinated

THE EDITOR: Ever the optimist concerning covid19 vaccinations, it is my view that the easing of pandemic restrictions should galvanise more citizens to get vaccinated.

The economy can only emerge stronger for cementing the pluses derived from a 50 per cent vaccinated public. We need at least another 200,000 citizens of various ages to climb on board. You cannot eat a half-baked pudding. A full 100 per cent Carnival 2023 is what we need to flap stronger financial wings.

Please bear in mind that we are some few days away from seeing if there is any covid19 kickback from enjoying A Taste of Carnival. As many citizens as possible should get vaccinated in order to ensure TT remains open.

The tourism industry, the bar owners, the taxi drivers and street vendors need a hug. Show them that you love TT. Get off sitting on the fence and get vaccinated today.

The proof of the covid19 pudding becoming palatable is up to you and you and you.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin