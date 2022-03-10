Convene the enquiry swiftly

THE GOVERNMENT had little choice but to opt for a commission of enquiry to examine the circumstances of the deaths of four divers involved in work relating to the Paria Fuel Trading Company.

Such an enquiry was called for repeatedly by this newspaper in light of the need for an appropriately independent, quasi-judicial forum in which the complex web of tragic circumstances could be expertly examined.

In abandoning the constitution of a five-member ministerial committee working under the aegis of the Ministry of Energy – a mechanism that was in no way at enough of a remove, given ministerial responsibility for the rules and regulations that inform oversight of Paria, as well as the involvement of practising lawyers and energy-sector stakeholders – good sense has prevailed.

The public, however, may feel weary at the prospect of yet another enquiry in this country’s history. From Piarco to Udecott, from Clico to the 1990 probe, there is a feeling that such exercises – embarked on at great expense to the Treasury – do not result in meaningful legal consequences, even if they produce useful findings of fact and recommendations.

While it does not invalidate findings in relation to clear evidence of wrongdoing, the refusal of key witnesses to testify at past commissions has also left much to be desired.

But the need for an enquiry to test all the available evidence, to assess the existing systems and to identify failings not limited to operational matters but also to regulations and standards, has been made all the more apparent with various stakeholders in this matter in recent days releasing intricate statements, whose credibility cannot be tested in the court of public opinion.

The facts need to be determined by individuals who do not have anything at stake politically, economically or in terms of their professional work.

That is why the Cabinet must now expeditiously identify a panel of the requisite independence and forensic expertise that will inspire confidence and not give cause for members of the public to believe this matter is to be swept under the carpet.

Of paramount concern must be the families of the deceased, both in terms of any enquiry proceedings and the overall need for them to get answers.

The issue of the preservation of evidence is also urgent and the view that key officials should be removed to this end is justified.

At the very least, given the long history of quasi-private state companies adopting litigious stances against enquiries – whose clearly defined legal powers are sometimes flouted – those with Cabinet oversight of Paria should issue a directive for it to comply with this enquiry.

That enquiry should be urgent and should follow a clearly set timetable, given that justice delayed is justice denied.