Come on, just abolish bail

File photo

THE EDITOR: Our crime situation, to say the very least, keeps going from bad to worse so one has to wonder how this can be arrested and I have a suggestion.

Bail should be abolished. At this point bail is dished out to anyone: assault and robbery no problem, you can continue to rob, just go right ahead and if you get caught it’s only a minor problem and you can continue forever.

Now the courts have decided to allow bail for murder And the only people who think that is a good thing are murders and bail bondsmen.

One of the people in the recent robbery/assault in Westmoorings was out on bail for 13 offences and now they want to give murders bail. So, I ask: Is the Government is doing enough to curb crime?

GORDON DALLA COSTA

via e-mail