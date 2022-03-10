Please be advised that we will be performing maintenance on our website at 3:00 am on Fri 11th March 2022. We do apologize for any inconvenience caused. The works are necessary as we continue to improve our services to you. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage.

Arima vendor shot dead in Chaguanas

Police are investigating the murder of an Arima fruit vendor in Chaguanas on Wednesday night.

Police said Kevin Mohammed, 50, was standing near a shop at the corner of Johnson Trace and Enterprise Street at around 7.20 pm when he was shot several times.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw Mohammed bleeding. A man in a black ski mask was seen running away.

Neighbours took Mohammed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was declared dead.

Chaguanas police and homicide investigators went to the scene where they found several spent shells.

No motive has been established for Mohammed's murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.

