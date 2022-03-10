Arima vendor shot dead in Chaguanas

Police are investigating the murder of an Arima fruit vendor in Chaguanas on Wednesday night.

Police said Kevin Mohammed, 50, was standing near a shop at the corner of Johnson Trace and Enterprise Street at around 7.20 pm when he was shot several times.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw Mohammed bleeding. A man in a black ski mask was seen running away.

Neighbours took Mohammed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was declared dead.

Chaguanas police and homicide investigators went to the scene where they found several spent shells.

No motive has been established for Mohammed's murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.