Andrea Kanneh wants to build Caribbean youth leadership

Dr Andrea Kanneh will host a webinar titled Common Fears to build leadership skills in young people on March 12.

MELISSA DOUGHTY

Dr Andrea Kanneh wants to build the leadership skills of youth in Trinidad and Tobago and eventually the region. To do so, she is hosting a free webinar for teens on March 12 titled addressing Common Fears.

Fears is an acronym which stands for False Evidence Appearing Real. The webinar is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm. It will address topics such as embarrassment, abandonment and being judged, among others.

She said this is her fifth webinar and she did four last year. Kanneh has been doing one each term.

“The purpose of it is to build some leadership skills in young people. Leadership is not just about authoritative power. It is about creating versus managing.”

She added that she wants to get that into the mindsets of youth in the country and the region: people of the region can be producers and not just consumers.

She began doing the webinars last year after coaching her niece and family friends. She saw other webinars and felt that this was a way to reach many and a way to plant the leadership seed into the country’s future.

Kanneh said she has reached about 500 people so far and hopes to reach thousands in the near future.

“Each time there has been like 100 and something for each webinar, so far,” she said.

“We have room for many, even up to 1,000. So I am hoping parents will encourage their children and teens themselves would see it and register because it could open possibilities that they did not see as yet.

“It is about opening possibilities beyond what your paradigm…”

Kanneh’s PhD is in IT and her masters and bachelors is a mix of IT and management. She has also did leadership training in Canada.

