West Indies women edge England to stay perfect at World Cup

West Indies batter Shemaine Campbell plays a sweep shot against England at the ICC World Cup in New Zealand on Wednesday. - ICC

West Indies beat England by seven runs on Wednesday, in another nail-biting finish, to stay perfect after two matches in the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. West Indies won their opening match against the hosts by three runs on Thursday.

Batting first for the second time in the tournament, the regional women posted a competitive 225 for six at University Oval in Dunedin, propped by a century stand between the fifth-wicket pair of Shemaine Campbell and Chedean Nation.

The pair came to the wicket with West Indies needing to rebuild at 98 for four after losing all four wickets for just 17 runs.

The middle-order batters put on 123 runs before Campbell was dismissed for a positive 66 from 80 balls. The Guyanese struck four boundaries.

Nation fell next for 49 off 74 balls (three fours).

Earlier, openers Deandra Dottin (31 off 64) and Hayley Matthews (45 off 58) gave West Indies an explosive start with an 81-run stand. Captain Stafanie Taylor was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

West Indies bowlers, boosted by some great catches, struck regularly to undermine the England reply.

Dottin set the tone for the West Indies with a diving one-handed grab at point to dismiss opener Lauren Winfield-Hill (12) off pacer Shamilia Connell (3/38). Off-spinners Anisa Mohammed (2/24) and Matthews (2/40) chipped away at the England lineup as the Three Lions were all out for 218.

West Indies 225/6 - Shemaine Campbell 66, Hayley Matthews 45, Chedean Nation 49, Denadra Dotttin 31; Sophie Ecclestone 3/20 vs England 218 all out - Tammy Beaumont 46, Sophia Dunkley 38, Danni Wyatt 33, Ecclestone 33; Shamilia Connell 3/38, Anisa Mohammed 2/24, Matthews 2/40.