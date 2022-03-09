N Touch
Letters to the Editor

Warne’s fantastic figures

THE EDITOR: Shane Warne has been taken out of the bowling attack. Here are some of his credits:

* most Test wickets in a calendar year – 96 in 2005

* 10 ten-wicket hauls in Tests

* 38 five-wicket hauls in international cricket

* first cricketer to reach 700 Test wickets

* 1,001 international wickets, 708 Test wickets, 293 ODI wickets

* 195 Ashes wickets

* 1,319 first class wickets

* 473 one-day wickets

* 70 T20 wickets

* 7 Ashes series wins

* 1999 World Cup winner

* one of the five Wisden cricketers of the 20th century.

Have you ever noticed the deep, immense, profound joy he exhibited whenever he took a West Indian wicket, whether the batsman was number one or number ten? I wonder why was that?

West Indian wickets must be the most desirable.

His body actions said everything and more.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Comments

