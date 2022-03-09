Warne’s fantastic figures
THE EDITOR: Shane Warne has been taken out of the bowling attack. Here are some of his credits:
* most Test wickets in a calendar year – 96 in 2005
* 10 ten-wicket hauls in Tests
* 38 five-wicket hauls in international cricket
* first cricketer to reach 700 Test wickets
* 1,001 international wickets, 708 Test wickets, 293 ODI wickets
* 195 Ashes wickets
* 1,319 first class wickets
* 473 one-day wickets
* 70 T20 wickets
* 7 Ashes series wins
* 1999 World Cup winner
* one of the five Wisden cricketers of the 20th century.
Have you ever noticed the deep, immense, profound joy he exhibited whenever he took a West Indian wicket, whether the batsman was number one or number ten? I wonder why was that?
West Indian wickets must be the most desirable.
His body actions said everything and more.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
