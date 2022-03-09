Warne was one of the greatest

West Indies legend Brian Lara, right, and his friend Shane Warne. -

THE EDITOR: One of the greatest players in the history of the gentleman’s game has passed on at the age of 52.

Shane Warne was an absolute box-office character who transcended cricket on the field and beyond the boundary. Amidst scandals and front-page controversies, Warne took 708 wickets in 145 Test matches for Australia. He also took over 1,000 wickets across all formats of the game over a stellar 15-year career.

Brian Lara described Warne as the greatest bowler he faced, understandably so given their duels during the peak of their careers. Sachin Tendulkar also had epic duels against Shane, including a lot of banter and sledging. He was a master of his craft, a natural talent and a global ambassador for cricket. He had all the variations of spin, fizz and drift. He was the embodiment of an Aussie cricketer who played the game hard and with flair.

As a young man I fondly recall Warne as captain of Rajasthan Royals in the opening edition of the IPL in 2008, leading the team to its maiden IPL title. You could spot Warne from afar with his sunshine blonde hair, sunscreen lipstick and short run-up.

As with all international players, his love for the game carried on in the form of coaching and commentary. You could hear his wealth of knowledge and passion for spin bowling in his strong Australian accent.

As a West Indian I could never forget his beef with Marlon Samuels in the Big Bash and the 2016 T20 World Cup. The older fans will tell you about his World Cup victories, his fielding in the slips, his Ashes performance, the ball of the century – and much more.

Sincere condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. His soul and spirit will live on in our hearts and on the field.

Thanks for the memories, Shane Keith Warne.

KENDELL KARAN

kendellkaran10