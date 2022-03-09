Wallerfield man shot dead
An early-morning shooting led to the death of a 54-year-old Wallerfield man on Wednesday.
Police said residents of Moonan Road, Wallerfield, heard gunshots at around 2 am.
A woman found the body of Deonarine Jagdeo bleeding near a gravel pit.
Arima police were called in with homicide investigators and a district medical officer, who declared Jagdeo dead.
Investigators said Jagdeo's blue Hyundai H100 van was missing.
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.
