[UPDATED] TTUTA tells THA: Ensure schools ready for term three

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts -

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts says he has no qualms about the Government’s decision to permit all children to return to physical schooling in term three.

But he said the infrastructural issues plaguing schools on the island must be addressed in order for that to happen.

“Throughout the pandemic and even before the pandemic, I have consistently raised the issue of infrastructural issues and more so, the sustaining of education. So, whatever plans the Minister of Education, the Prime Minister or the Government has, things need to be in place,” he told Newsday on Wednesday.

Roberts listed dirty water tanks, furniture shortage and plumbing and lighting defects as some of the issues affecting schools.

“I know in Tobago they would have treated with some of the main areas that would have been used for standard five students. So, the other classes that are coming out, things need to be in place for those children. We just need to be prepared for such.”

In a statement in the Parliament last Friday, the Prime Minister announced that all schoolchildren would return to physical classes in April provided there are no dangerous developments with respect to covid19.

He said the Ministry of Education will put the necessary guidelines in place to safely manage the process.

Roberts said he hopes the THA Division of Education, Research and Technology would not wait until the last minute to get the schools ready.

“I hope the division is not going to wait until two or three weeks before to scramble to get furniture and send out contractors to schools as was the case when the standard fives came out on February 7.”

He said he submitted documents to education secretary Zorisha Hackett and the administrator outlining the issues affecting schools.

“So, it is for these persons in authority to ensure that schools are ready when the teachers and students are coming out in their numbers.”

Roberts said after two years of the pandemic, “It is good that we are going back to one mode of engagement where we can have a level of focus in building a sustainable delivery of education.

“But to match that we must have the structural environment that fosters continuity so that persons can be able to focus on education and not so much on challenges at the school compound, because it will be a bit of a headache for the principals who have to manage these challenges.”