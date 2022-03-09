TTUTA Tobago: Schools must be ready for term three

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts. Photo by David Reid

TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts says he has no qualms about the Government’s decision to permit all children to return to physical schooling in term three.

But he said the infrastructural issues plaguing schools on the island must be addressed in order for that to happen.

“Throughout the pandemic and even before the pandemic, I have consistently raised the issue of infrastructural issues and more so, the sustaining of education. So, whatever plans the Minister of Education, the Prime Minister or the Government has, things need to be in place,” he told Newsday on Wednesday.

Roberts listed dirty water tanks, furniture shortage and plumbing and lighting defects as some of the issues affecting schools.

“I know in Tobago they would have treated with some of the main areas that would have been used for standard five students. So, the other classes that are coming out, things need to be in place for those children. We just need to be prepared for such.”

In a statement in the Parliament last Friday, the Prime Minister announced that all schoolchildren would return to physical classes in April provided there are no dangerous developments with respect to covid19.

He said the Ministry of Education will put the necessary guidelines in place to safely manage the process.