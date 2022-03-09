Three children among five injured in Tobago accident

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway. FILE PHOTO -

THREE children – including an eight-month-old – were among five people injured in an accident on Tuesday afternoon in Rockley Vale.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Thomas said the fire services received a call at approximately 4.45 pm that an EMS ambulance and car had collided on the eastbound lane at the corner of the Claude Noel Highway and Rockley Vale junction.

Thomas said, "When we responded, we realised that there were casualties, all coming from the car, three being children – seven years, four years and eight months.”

He said the ambulance was travelling from east to west along the highway transporting a positive covid19 case who was being taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the Scarborough General Hospital. In the ambulance was also a registered nurse and two emergency medical services technician.

“The immediate response to this call caused us to extricate the children and transport them to hospital immediately. The work continued and we subsequently extricated an adult female and an adult male, who were also transported to hospital.”

The extent of the injuries, he said, remains unknown.

"There was some bleeding and there was some expression of agony, which means that there was some pain,” he said.

Investigations are continuing.