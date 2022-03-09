Shameful potholes

THE EDITOR: It would seem that unless reminders are sent concerning the state of our potholed roads nothing gets done. Once again I’m appealing to the relevant authority to please attend to the potholes in Port of Spain and environs. Not that there are no bad roads elsewhere, but the city is where there is most traffic.

On White Street in Woodbrook, just by the Little Carib Theatre, there are three potholes that I can only describe as “signature,” recognised and accepted now as our standard. They seem to have the same shape and size.

To whoever is responsible, aren’t you shame?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook