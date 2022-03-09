Seales (4/79) helps bowl out England for 311

West Indies bowler Jayden Seales, left, celebrates a wicket with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, centre, and another teammate on day one of their first Test match vs England at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua, Tuesday. - AP

WEST Indies fast bowlers Jayden Seales, 20, and Alzarri Joseph, 25, grabbed two wickets each on day two as England were dismissed for 311, batting first in the opening match of the three-match Apex Test series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Wednesday.

After a brief rain delay, England progressed to 285 after starting day two on 268/6. Seales then struck twice in one over.

He first removed Chris Woakes for 28, as the right-hander failed to cope with a bouncer and could only manage to glove the ball to wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva.

Seales snatched another wicket when Nkrumah Bonner took a sharp catch fielding at short leg to dismiss Craig Overton for duck.

Alzarri Joseph, who was not among the wickets on day one, removed Mark Wood for one and Jonny Bairstow for 140 to wrap up the England innings.

Bairstow faced 259 balls and struck 21 fours. Ben Foakes was the second best batsman with 42.

Seales was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 4/79 and the trio of Jason Holder (2/24), Joseph (2/70) and Kemar Roach (2/86) all bagged two wickets.

West Indies are 44 without loss at lunch with openers Kraigg Brathwaite (29) and John Campbell (14) at the crease.