Mohammed believes in Windies' chances at winning World Cup

West Indies' Shamilia Connell bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against England at University Oval on Wednesday, in Dunedin, New Zealand. - via ICC

WEST Indies women’s off-spinner and vice-captain Anisa Mohammed believes the regional team can win the tournament after upsetting home team New Zealand and defending champions England to start the 2022 International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup.

West Indies defeated New Zealand by three runs in their opening match on Friday, before getting past England by seven runs on Wednesday.

West Indies scored 225/6 in 50 overs batting first and then bowled out England for 218 in 47.4 overs.

Following the match, Mohammed said, “To win two games against two of the top teams in this tournament is definitely a motivation for us and it kind of gives us that confidence knowing that if we can defeat the top teams then going forward once we play our best game we can go all the way in this tournament.”

Mohammed, who grabbed 2/24 in 4.4 overs including the final wicket, said West Indies are equipped with players who can turn a match around.

“We have a lot of game-changers in our team and it was good to see that some of us put up our hand and take us over the line.”

One of the West Indies players who gave the team a lift was Deandra Dottin, taking a spectacular one-handed diving catch to dismiss opener Lauren Winfield-Hill fielding at backward point. Winfield-Hill was the first England batter dismissed and wickets fell regularly after that.

Asked about Dottin’s catch, Mohammed said, “I had the best seat in the house (fielding at first slip) to see that. I think Deandra is one of the persons who sets a very high standard for herself in whatever aspect of the game she plays and to see her come out and execute I think that was a crucial moment in the game. Deandra is a game changer whether it is with the bat, ball or in the field. I think it was a spectacular catch.”

West Indies lost World Cup warm-up matches convincingly to India and Australia, but Mohammed said West Indies are finding form at the right time.

“I think we have quite a lot of players who have been middling the ball, who have been finding some form lately. I think that we have been finding form at the right time at the World Cup…I think this time around quite a number of players believe in themselves and as a team, we believe in each other.”

Mohammed was overlooked a few years ago and found herself on the bench.

Reflecting on that low point in her career, Mohammed said, “I know I am a big player. Every player has a rough patch and that was just my rough patch. I knew once I got back in (the starting XI) it is just a matter of staying in the XI. Any player wants to stay in the XI and not just stay in the XI, but contribute and to be able to win matches for your team. Yes, it was difficult, but I am happy to be back and I am happy to be contributing.”

West Indies will try to win their third consecutive match to start the tournament against India on Friday, from 9 pm, TT time.

In the eight-team tournament, all the teams will face each other in a round-robin format with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

The tournament ends on April 2.